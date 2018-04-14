Army General Command:US, British and French aggression with 110 missiles on Syrian targets, air defense downs most of them

Damascus, SANA- the General Command of the Army and Armed Forces stressed Saturday that most of the missiles fired by the US, Britain and France tripartite aggression on Syrian targets in Damascus and outside it were shot down.

The General Command announced that a tripartite aggression was carried out at 03:55 a.m. (at local time) by the US, Britain and France through firing 110 missiles towards Syrian targets in Damascus and outside it.

It added that the Syrian Air Defense systems confronted, with high competence, the missiles of the aggression and shot down most of them, meanwhile, some of the missiles hit one of the buildings of the Research Center in Barzzeh in Damascus, which includes an educational center and scientific laboratories, asserting that the damages were limited to material ones.

Other missiles were forced to deviate from their tracks while they were targeting a military position near Homs as their explosions caused the injury of three civilians.

The General command stressed its determination in defending Syria and protecting its citizens, reiterating that such aggression will not affect the Syrian armed forces to continue hunting the remnant of armed terrorist gatherings across Syria.

The General Command concluded its statement by saying that this aggression will lead to nothing, but to increase the Syrian people determination to defend the sovereignty, dignity and the security of homeland and citizens.

H.Zain/Mazen