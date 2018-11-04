Breaking News President al-Assad: The basic weapon used by our enemies is spreading division, promoting extremism and creating intellectual and religious schisms in society

Al-Moallem receives credentials of Rashid Kamal as Pakistan’s Ambassador to Syria

11 April، 2018

Damascus, SANA- Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign and Expatriates Minister Walid al-Moallem on Wednesday met the new Pakistani Ambassador Rashid Kamal.

Minister al-Moallem received the credentials of Kamal as Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Talks during the meeting dealt with the bilateral relations and means to enhance and develop cooperation in different domains in the best interests of the two friendly countries and their peoples.

R. Jazaeri / Hazem Sabbagh

Check Also

Zakharova: US missiles should target terrorists in Syria

Moscow, SANA- Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that US attacks should target terrorists …

Powered by sana | Designed by team to develop the softwarethemetf
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved