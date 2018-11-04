Al-Moallem receives credentials of Rashid Kamal as Pakistan’s Ambassador to Syria

Damascus, SANA- Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign and Expatriates Minister Walid al-Moallem on Wednesday met the new Pakistani Ambassador Rashid Kamal.

Minister al-Moallem received the credentials of Kamal as Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Talks during the meeting dealt with the bilateral relations and means to enhance and develop cooperation in different domains in the best interests of the two friendly countries and their peoples.

R. Jazaeri / Hazem Sabbagh