Army’s General Command declares full victory in Eastern Ghouta

Damascus, SANA-The Syrian army declared full victory against terrorist organizations in Eastern Ghouta, hailing the military achievement as a ‘crushing blow’ to the Wahhabi anti-Syria scheme.

The declaration of victory came in a statement on Saturday by the General Command of the Army and Armed Forces.

“Following a series of well-planned battles and combat operations marked with high levels of cooperation and coordination between different types of forces, the armed forces’ formations, aided by allied forces, wrapped up military operations in Damascus countryside’s Eastern Ghouta, with full control established all over its cities and towns,” said the statement.

According to the statement, the restored cities and towns in Eastern Ghouta are: Hazrama, al-Nashabiya, al-Salihiyeh, Tal Firzat, Hawsh Kharabo, Bait Nayem, al-Muhammadieh, Hawsh al-Qibyat, Aftris, Hawsh al-Baroudeh, Hawsh al-Asha’ri, Ard al-Basha, Hawsh al-Zawahra, al-Shifounieh, Ard Ila’b, al-Rihan, Hawsh Mubaraka, Ard al-Abrashieh, Ard al-Zawieh, Ard al-Safsafeh, Beit Sawa, Madiyara, Hammourueh, Mesraba, Hazzeh, Saqba, Ein Tarma and Jobar.

Military victory in Eastern Ghouta capped a series of operations in which scores of terrorists were eliminated and command centers, arms’ depots and fortifications were destroyed, as combat operations continue in the vicinity of Douma city to clear it of terrorists, said the statement.

The Command noted that army units secured the exit of tens of thousands of civilians whom terrorists had used as human shields to makeshift centers equipped with all that is needed to guarantee a decent life for them.

The victory in Eastern Ghouta will restore full security and stability to Damascus city whose locals have borne the brunt of years –long terrorist attacks, and will terminate a bet that sponsors of terrorism have placed on using the area to encircle capital Damascus and as a tool to exert political, military and propaganda pressure on the Syrian state.

Having declared Eastern Ghouta a safe area, basic roads connecting capital Damascus to central, northern, coastal and eastern regions to the borders with Iraq will be secured, the statement added.

“It dealt a crushing blow to the Wahhabi project against the Syrian land and people,” the statement said, referring to the military victory.

The Army’s General Command renewed resolve to push ahead with war against remaining terrorist hotbeds until eliminating terrorism from all over Syrian lands, urging misled people in other areas to rush to have their legal status settled.

Manal