Army secured exit of more than 128,000 civilians from Eastern Ghouta via safe corridors

Damascus countryside, SANA – More than 128, 000 civilians who had been besieged by terrorist organizations in Eastern Ghouta have exited the area via the humanitarian corridors secured by units of the Syrian Arab Army.

A military source told SANA on Wednesday that so far, army units secured the exit of more than 128,000 civilians who had been besieged by the terrorist organizations in eastern Ghouta in Damascus countryside via the safe corridors, adding that the operation of securing the exit of the civilians continues.

SANA’s correspondent to the safe corridor in al-Wafidden Camp said that hundreds of civilians from Douma area, mostly women and children, left today in four batches as the army units and teams of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) and the Civil Defense received them and later transported them to temporary housing centers.

H. Zain/ Hazem Sabbagh