Army continues military operations to root out terrorists from Ghouta

Damascus, SANA- The Syrian Arab Army units started on Monday a precise military operation targeting the terrorist organizations’ hideouts in Hazza town.

SANA correspondent to Ghouta said that the army units advanced towards the town of Hazza to clear it of terrorists in parallel with carrying out precise bombardment targeting the terrorist gatherings and main hotbeds in the town of Zamalka and Erbin.

In the north-western sector of Ghouta, the army units carried out intensive operations on the terrorist gatherings which still besieging many families inside Harasta city and preventing them from leaving the area.

H. Zain/ Ghossoun