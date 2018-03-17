13 civilians injured in terrorist rocket attacks on Damascus

17 March، 2018

Damascus, SANA- 13 civilians were injured as terrorist organizations, positioned in Ghouta, fired rocket shells on the residential neighborhoods in Damascus, according to a source at Damascus Police Command on Saturday.

H.Zain/Mazen

