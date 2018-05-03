Terrorist organizations continue to prevent civilians to exit from Ghouta through safe corridor for 7th consecutive day

Damascus Countryside, SANA- For the 7th consecutive day, Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization and the terrorist groups affiliated to it prevented the civilians to exit from Ghouta through the safe corridor in al-Wafideen Camp.

SANA reporter in al-Wafideen Camp said Monday that the terrorist groups positioned in eastern Ghouta are still preventing the civilians to exit from the area.

The reporter added that no civilian has exited from Ghouta till now.

The daily truce in Ghouta to allow civilians, besieged by Jabhat al-Nusra and other terrorist groups affiliated to it, to leave the area started at 09:00 a.m. on Monday.

The reporter pointed out that ambulances and public transportation buses are waiting at the camp near the safe corridor, and they are prepared for transporting civilians to the make-shift center in al-Dwair in Damascus Countryside.

H. Zain/