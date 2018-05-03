Terrorist organizations continue to prevent civilians to exit from Ghouta through safe corridor

Damascus countryside, SANA- For the sixth consecutive day, Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization and the terrorist groups affiliated to it prevented the civilians to exit from Ghouta through the safe corridor in al-Wafideen Camp.

SANA reporter in al-Wafideen Camp said that no civilian has exited from Ghouta till now as the terrorist organizations prevented the civilians from leaving and targeted the corridor with shells and bullets.

The reporter added that ambulances and public transportation buses are still waiting at the camp near the safe corridor, and they are prepared for transporting civilians who want to leave the Ghouta to the temporary housing shelter in al-Duwair in Damascus Countryside.

On Saturday, terrorist organizations targeted with shells and bullets the safe corridor during the period of truce between 09:00 a.m. and 02:00 p.m. to prevent the civilians from leaving the Ghouta and to use them as human shields.

Meanwhile, terrorist organizations fired 64 shells on the residential neighborhoods in Damascus and its surroundings.

The daily truce in Ghouta to allow civilians, besieged by Jabhat al-Nusra and other terrorist groups affiliated to it, to leave the area started at 09:00 a.m. on Sunday.

Zain/ R. Jazaeri