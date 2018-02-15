Turkish aggression on Afrin continues, injuring two, causing losses in agricultural sector

Aleppo, SANA- Two civilians, including an 8-year-old girl, were injured Wednesday in the continued aggression launched by forces of the Turkish regime with different types of weapons on Afrin City and the villages surrounding it in Aleppo northern countryside.

Local sources told SANA that the heavy shelling by the Turkish forces with rocket launchers on residential neighborhoods in Afrin City left two civilians injured. The injured were transported to the hospital to receive the required treatment.

In a relevant context, the sources stressed that the Turkish aggression on Afrin city and the surrounding villages also caused huge damage to the agricultural sector as peasants haven’t been able to go to their farms due to the heavy shelling.

R. Jazaeri/Ghossoun