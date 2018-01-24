A civilian killed, two injured in Rajo town as Turkish aggression on Afrin continues

Aleppo, SANA-A civilian was killed and two others were injured as a result of the continued Turkish aggression against Afrin area, around 63 km northern Aleppo city.

The Turkish artillery continued shelling villages and farms in the area of Afrin, claiming the life of a young man and seriously wounding his mother and sister in the town of Rajo, northwest of Afrin, local sources told SANA’s reporter in Aleppo.

On Tuesday, according to the sources, the Turkish regime attacked with various types of weapons Rajo and its surroundings, causing massive destruction in houses, agricultural crops and private properties.

Thousands of civilians have fled their villages and homes in the city of Afrin and the surrounding villages in the northern countryside of Aleppo due to the continuous aggression of the Turkish regime since last Saturday, which caused casualties among civilians, including children, and displacement of many families in the region.

Manar al-Freih