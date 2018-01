Homs, SANA- A car loaded with about 500 kg of explosive materials was dismantled to the east of Tadmur (Palmyra) city.

Authorities were tipped off a Toyota Hilux car to the east of al-Tulila Reserve in Tadmur’s eastern countryside and after inspection, the car was found to contain 500 kg of explosive devices and mines, according to SANA’s reporter.

The engineering units successfully dismantled the explosives.

Maya Dayoub/Manar al-Freih