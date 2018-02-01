Syria condemns stances of US administration and Zionist entity towards current situation in Iran

2 January، 2018

Damascus, SANA- Syria expresses strong condemnation and absolute rejection of the stances adopted by the US administration, the Zionist entity and their tools regarding the current situation in Iran, an official source at Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said Tuesday.

Such stances, according to the source, confirm the destructive role of those countries in destabilizing the region with the aim of controlling it, seizing its resources and national choices, weakening the resistance axis in the region following the failure of the conspiratorial scheme thanks to the victories achieved against the Takfiri terrorist groups in Syria, and Iraq as Iran was a main partner in those victories.

The source said that Syria expresses full solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Iran, emphasizing the importance of respecting Iran’s sovereignty and not interfering in its internal affairs.

Syria also voiced full confidence that the Iranian leadership, government and people will be able to thwart this conspiracy, go ahead in the process of development and construction and to continue backing the just causes of peoples.

