Army regains control over areas in Hama countryside, finds US-made weapons in Deir Ezzor

Hama, Deir Ezzor, SANA_ Units of the Syrian Arab Army, in cooperation with the backup forces, on Friday regained full control over the village of Abu Dali in Hama north-eastern countryside.

A military source told SANA that army units, in cooperation with the backup forces, continued their operations against Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists’ and gatherings in the north-eastern countryside of Hama Province and regained control over Abu Dali village after eliminating large numbers of terrorists and destroying their weapons.”

The source pointed out that the engineering units are combing the village to dismantle the mines and explosives planted by terrorists to impede the advance of the army units and to cause big damage to the citizens’ properties and homes.

The army units found large amounts of weapons, munitions, shoulder-mounted rocket launchers, some of which are US-made, communication devices, and broadcast stations during combing a number of neighborhoods in Deir Ezzor and eastern countryside.

SANA’s reporter said that army units continued operation of combing the streets, residential buildings, gardens and areas in Deir Ezzor, which the Syrian Arab Army has regained control over, to dismantle the mines and explosives in preparation for the return of the people to their homes.

The reporter added that the army units found a large number of mortar shells and various machine-gun, shoulder-mounted rocket launchers, some of which are US-made, explosive belts, various types of mortar detonators, artillery and tanks’ shells, RPG, hand-made shells, protective masks and remote detonators.

In the eastern countryside, a unit of the army seized wireless communication devices and broadcast stations in one of Daesh (ISIS) sites during combing al-Sayal village in Bukamal countryside.

English Bulletin