Syrian Arab Republic delegation to Astana 8 holds meeting with Iranian delegation

22 December، 2017

Astana, SANA- The Syrian Arab Republic delegation, headed by Dr. Bashar al-Jaafari, held on Friday a bilateral meeting with the Iranian delegation, headed by Assistant Foreign Minister for Arab and African Affairs Hossein Jaberi Ansari, on the second day of the eighth round of talks on Syria in Astana.

The two delegations continued discussing the issues on the Astana agenda, stressing the importance of continuing bilateral meetings to ensure that Astana 8 produces positive outcomes at the end of this round on Friday evening.

On Thursday, the delegation held a meeting in Astana with the Russian delegation, headed by Russian President’s Special Envoy to Syria, Alexander Lavrentiev, during which they agreed on the importance of these consultative meetings for the success of the Astana process.

