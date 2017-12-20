Army kills terrorists in Damascus Countryside,regains two villages in Idleb countryside

Provinces, SANA-The Syrian Arab Army continued its military operations against Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization in Beit Jin area and Mogher al-Mir village, inflicting heavy losses upon terrorists’ personnel and equipment.

SANA’s reporter in Damascus Countryside said that an army unit dealt blow to Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists in the eastern part of Beit Jin Farm, killing a number of the terrorists, injured others and destroyed two vehicles equipped with 23 mm machineguns.

The reporter added that army units, in cooperation with the popular defense groups, struck the sites and movements of Jabhat al-Nusra in Tal Marwan and Tel Zarata and in the village of Mogher al-Mir about 3 km to the east of Beit Jin Farm, killing many terrorists while dozens of them fled towards Beit Jan Farm.

Idleb

Meanwhile, the army units made a new advance in its military operations against Jabhat al-Nusra and affiliated terrorist organizations through eradicating their last hideouts in Tal al-Maqta’a and Mushairfet Abu Dali villages in the southeastern countryside of Idleb province.

SANA reporter stated that the army, in cooperation with backup forces, carried out a military operation against Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization sites in Tal al-Maqta’a and Mushairfet Abu Dali villages that ended with establishing full control over the two villages and inflicting heavy losses upon its members.

He added that the engineering units combed the two villages and dismantled landmines and explosive devices planted by terrorists between citizens’ houses and their farms.

The restoration of those two villages will facilitate the army’s mission to recapture Abu Dali town in the southeastern countryside of Idleb province.