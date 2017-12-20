UN report uncovers Israel’s support for terrorist organizations in Syria

New York, SANA – A report by the United Nations Secretary-General on the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) in the occupied Syrian Golan confirmed Israel’s support for armed terrorist organizations in Syria, including Jabhat al-Nusra terror organization.

The report was published on 6 December and it covers the period from September 10th to November 24th 2017.

The report stated that the UNDOF has monitored on several occasions the Israeli occupation forces’ support and delivery of aid to armed terrorist groups in the area of disengagement, as well as direct communication and coordination with them, adding that the UN monitored 13 contacts between Israeli forces and individuals from the Syrian side of the disengagement area and meetings between unidentified armed and unarmed persons with members of the Israeli occupation forces.

The report revealed that boxes marked clearly as containing ammunition were transported near a temporary UN observation post, as well as individuals entering on foot to sites of the Israeli occupation forces and then leaving with the facilitation of the occupation forces to the cease-fire line towards the Syrian territory.

The report pointed out to the presence of a hospital near one of the sites of the Israeli occupation forces that provides medical services to members of the armed terrorist groups, pointing out that the Israeli occupation authorities have deployed heavy equipment in the demilitarized zone in order to provide fire and logistical support for armed terrorist organizations.

The report referred to the Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement in the occupied Syrian Golan and the occupation authorities committing attacks against Syrian territory.

The UN Secretary-General called on countries with influence over armed terrorist organizations to exert pressure on them to stop their violations of the disengagement zone and any activities that threaten the lives, security, and safety of United Nations personnel.

Manar/Hazem