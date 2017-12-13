Army eradicates last gatherings of Jabhat al-Nusra at Tal al-Maqtoul in Damascus Countryside

12 December، 2017

Damascus Countryside, SANA- Army units inflicted heavy losses upon Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists in the areas of Beit Jin and Mugher al-Mir in Damascus southwestern countryside.

SANA reporter said that army units, in cooperation with the popular defense groups, eradicated the last gatherings of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists at Tal Maqtoul al-Sharqi to the northwest of Tilal Bardayia after inflicting heavy losses upon them in the personnel and equipment.

The reporter added that a state of confusion and panic prevailed among terrorists as scores of them fled away towards Mugher al-Mir village after they had pulled the bodies of the killed terrorists to cover the heavy losses inflicted upon them.

