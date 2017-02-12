Update-UN General Assembly calls on Israeli occupation to withdraw from Syrian Golan..Munzer:Syria’s sovereignty over Golan is non-negotiable

New York, SANA-UN General Assembly on Thursday called on the Israeli occupation to withdraw from the occupied Syrian Golan into the line of June 4th, 1967 in line with UN Security council relevant resolutions.

The Assembly adopted a resolution entitled “the Syrian Golan,” submitted to it under the title “the State in the Middle East.”

The Assembly condemned Israel’s non-abidance by UNSC resolution No.497 issued in 1981, affirming that Israel’s decision, released on December 14th, 1981, to impose its laws and administration on Golan is null and void.

Earlier, Acting Chargé d’affaires of Syria’s permanent delegation to the UN Munzer Munzer said that Israel still ignores international resolutions and refuses to give back the occupied Syrian Golan to Syria.

Munzer added that the Israeli occupation authorities are going on in their repressive policies in the occupied Syrian Golan and are preventing its citizens from building their homes on their lands inherited from their ancestors.

“Syria reiterates that its sovereignty on the occupied Golan is not subject to any negotiation or abandonment and does not fall by prescription,” Munzer stressed.

He added that the UN General Assembly has, since its 25th session held in 1970 till now, discussed the Situation in the Middle East and demanded Israeli entity to end its occupation of the Arab territories, noting that all Israeli procedures to impose its laws, regulations and authority over Jerusalem and the occupied Syrian Golan are illegitimate, illegal and null.

Munzer said that UN General Assembly’s resolutions go in line with UN Security Council resolutions No. 487 (1980) and 497 (1981) on the occupied Syrian Golan declaring the Israeli annexation of the Jerusalem and occupied Syrian Golan as null and void.

He added that today’s meeting coincides with the 100 anniversary of Balfour Declaration issued by the British government whose devastating results on the Palestinian people and the whole region continue till the day as well as the passing of half a century over the Israeli occupation of the Arab territories amid wide support and protection by some UN Security Council member states provided to the Israeli occupation authorities giving them the power to further strengthen their presence in the region, refuse to implement hundreds of UN resolutions and commit crimes and violations of the humanitarian law.

Munzer referred to the Israeli failure to impose the Israeli identity on the people of the occupied Syrian Golan and its inhumane practices against them like arbitrary arrests, racial discrimination and tightening the siege on them.

He stressed the need to remind the international community of Syria’s Mandela, prisoner Sedqi al-Maqt who was re-arrested by the Israeli occupation forces in March 2017 after serving 27 years in the Israeli jails and sentenced him to 14 years in jail, urging the international community to spare no effort to release him along with prisoner Amal Abo Saleh and others inside the Israeli jails.

The Syrian diplomat said that the worst violation committed by the Israeli occupation authorities against the people of Golan is denying their human rights, including the right to meet and communicate with their parents, families and relatives in Syria the motherland over more than 50years and prevent patients who are unable to pay treatment costs from going to Damascus to receive free treatment at its hospitals.

More ironically, the Israeli occupation authorities prevent Golan people from their right to build homes and demolish those existed under the pretext of not having a license, not to mention the cultural and educational violations such as the exploitation of archeological sites and robbing their contents, imposing Israeli curricula to be taught at schools and expelling large number of teachers to be replaced by Israeli teachers.

He expressed astonishment over the international silence towards Israeli practices and measures, which encouraged the Israeli occupation authorities to continue its approach in providing all forms of support to the armed terrorist groups including Daesh and Jabhat al-Nusra, noting that Israeli forces, on November 3rd, 2017, transported hundreds of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists to attack Hadar town claiming the lives of 17 civilians and injuring many others.

The Israeli support exceeded the aforementioned details to launch airstrikes against different sites in Syria, he added

Munzer said the UN still has a historic responsibility that is to correct things and point the compass in the right direction through taking immediate steps to end the Israeli occupation and force it to withdraw from the Arab territories including the occupied Syrian Golan till the line of June 4th, 1967 and abide by the UNSC resolution 242, 338, 497 and 2334.

Manar/R.Raslan/Mazen