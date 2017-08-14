Army downs ISIS RC plane carrying explosives in Deir Ezzor

Deir Ezzor, SANA- Units of the Army and Armed Forces downed an ISIS radio-controlled plane carrying explosives in the surroundings of Deir Ezzor Airport as part of their continued operations against ISIS in Deir Ezzor city and its surroundings.

SANA’s reporter in Deir Ezzor said that the Deir Ezzor Airport garrison clashed with a group of ISIS terrorists in the surroundings of the Airport and downed a radio-controlled plane carrying explosives and equipped with a camera before arriving at its target.

The source added that an army unit killed a number of ISIS terrorists and destroyed one of their hideouts in al-Rashdiyeh neighborhood in the city.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Air Force carried out airstrikes targeting the ISIS fortifications and movements in the villages of al-Shoula, al-Bghiliyeh, the Cemeteries, Aiyyash, Ein al-Bujumaa and the Panorama area, destroying their fortifications, weapons, and ammunition and leaving a number of them dead or injured.

In the same context, local sources said that a number of young men killed the so-called Emirs of the recruits in al-Mayadin and Abu Kamal, terrorists Jadallah Abdel-Ra’of and Ziad al-Noubi, both of whom were Egyptians.

A group of locals killed 3 terrorists who were moving on Abu Kamal-Hasibeh road and destroyed their car, while another group of locals in the eastern countryside of the province killed 7 terrorists among them 4 from foreign nationalities in al-Katef area in Abu Kamal city.

Large numbers of ISIS terrorists escaped from the province, including one of their leaders named Youssef al-Marhoun, according to the sources.

Terrorists from ISIS executed one person in al-Tebni town in the northwestern countryside of Deir Ezzor and killed another while he was trying to escape from the terrorist organization in al-Kasrah town in the northern countryside of the province.

H. Zain/ Hazem Sabbagh