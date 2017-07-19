Army’s operations stepped up in Deir Ezzor, ISIS leaders flee al-Mayadin city

Provinces, SANA- The Syrian Air Force on Wednesday killed a number of ISIS terrorists and destroyed their vehicles in al-Shindakhiyeh al-Shamaliyeh and Um Tweineh in the eastern countryside of Homs province, according to a military source.

Raqqa

Army units continue to advance on the southern countryside of Raqqa, establishing control over the town and dam of ar-Rmeilan, 15 oil wells and gas fields to the east of Dbeisan by 10 km and Dbeisan pumping station 1 and Dbeisan pumping station 2, according to military source.

As a result of the army’s operations, a number of terrorists were killed in addition to the destruction of 7 booby-trapped vehicles, a tank and 4 cars.

The source added that army units are currently chasing the remnants of terrorists who fled away towards the depth of al-Badia (desert)

The Syrian Air Force destroyed a number of ISIS positions and vehicles and killed scores of terrorists 12 km to the south of al-Zamla and Ma’adan in the southern countryside of Raqqa province.

Deir Ezzor

Army units, supported by the Syrian Air Force, destroyed sites and gatherings for ISIS terrorist organization in Deir Ezzor province.

A military source told SANA that army units carried out intensive operations against gatherings and infiltration axes of ISIS during the past 48 hours in Deir Ezzor city and the area surrounding it, destroying two vehicles and killing 8 terrorists in the direction of Wadi al-Dushm.

As a result of the operations, a command center was destroyed and 9 terrorists were killed in al-Jbeileh, in addition to the destruction of a fortification and weapons in al-Huweiqeh and a vehicle equipped with a 23 mm machinegun in the direction of al-Panorama and al-Tanmia.

Earlier, the source said that the Syrian Air Force launched intensive airstrikes against ISIS sites and movements in the neighborhoods of al-Orfi, al-Jbeileh and al-Sinaa and the area surrounding the graveyards area, killing a number of terrorists and destroying vehicles, some of them equipped with machineguns.

SANA reporter said that army units engaged in intermittent clashes with terrorist groups affiliated to ISIS on the axes of al-Panorama area, the area surrounding the Airport, the neighborhoods of al-Rushdiyehand al-Huweiqeh and al-Bugheiliyeh village.

He added that a number of ISIS terrorist were killed or injured due to the clashes in addition to the destruction of their weapons and ammunition.

The Syrian Air Force also destroyed gatherings and fortifications for ISIS in the area surrounding the Airport, al-Tharda, the neighborhoods of al-Sinaa, al-Arfi, al-Ardi and al-Hawiqa and the villages of al-Jafra and al-Junina.

Local sources in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor said that al- Mayadin city is witnessing new cases of escape among ISIS terrorists, including Abdul-Razak al-Amir, Ahmad al-Amir, Fahd al-Amir, Samer Khalaf al-Nasser al-Mashhadani, who are ISIS leaders in the village of Zeiban and the city of al-Mayadin.

The sources added that a group of people in the city of al-Mayadin attacked the media office of ISIS organization in the city and burned it completely.