Syrian Air Force inflicts heavy losses upon ISIS terrorists in Deir Ezzor, Hama, Homs and Raqqa

Provinces, SANA – The Syrian Arab Army on Sunday destroyed ISIS gatherings and fortifications in the surroundings of the Panorama and al-Hamidiyeh neighborhood in Deir Ezzor city, and in the village of al-Bghiliyeh in the western countryside.

SANA’s reporter said that the Syrian Air Force also carried out intensive airstrikes targeting ISIS centers, gatherings, and fortifications in the surroundings of the Water Resources Hill, the Panorama area, and al-Rashdiyeh and al-Kanamat neighborhoods, killing and injuring a number of ISIS terrorists and destroying one of their command centers in al-Hosan village in the western countryside.

The Syrian Air Force also carried out intensive airstrikes against ISIS in the southern countryside of Raqqa province.

A military source told SANA that the airstrikes targeted ISIS gatherings and movements to the west of al-Fhaidi Station, in the surroundings of Beir al-Rmailan, Tal Rajoum, and south of al-Zamleh, which resulted in killing a number of terrorists and destroying mortar launchers, armored vehicles, and machinegun-equipped vehicles.

Later, the army units established control over Zamla Sharqia village, al-Zamla pump station, al-Zamla gas fields, al-Fahed oil field and kill a number of ISIS terrorists in southern countryside of Raqqa.

The source told SANA that the Syrian Air Force targeted with concentrated airstrikes positions of the ISIS terrorists in Ethryia in the eastern countryside of Hama province, killing scores of terrorists and destroying a number of their armored vehicles, machinegun-equipped vehicles, and mortar launchers.

In the eastern countryside of Homs province, scores of the ISIS terrorists were killed and a number of their machinegun-equipped vehicles and mortar launchers were destroyed in airstrikes carried out by the Syrian Air Force against their positions and gatherings in the surroundings of Hmeima and to the east of al-Kadir area.

