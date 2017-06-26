One killed, 15 injured in attacks with shells in Damascus and its countryside

Damascus , SANA- A person was killed and two others were injured on Monday due to terrorist attack with a rocket shell on Harfa village in the southwestern countryside of Damascus .

SANA reporter said that Jabhat al-Nusra-linked terrorist groups positioned in Bait Jenn Farm fired a rocket shell on the farmers’ fields in Harfa village, killing one person, injuring two others, and causing a fire to erupt in a number of olive trees.

Meanwhile, 13 persons were injured due to rocket shells fired by armed groups on residential neighborhoods in Damascus in a new violation of the Russian memorandum on de-escalation zones.

A source at Damascus Police command told SANA that the armed groups positioned in the Eastern Ghouta area in Damascus Countryside targeted on Monday Sheikh Saad neighborhood in al-Mazzeh area and al-Abassyieen area with mortar shells , injuring 7 persons, and causing material damage to some houses and shops.

The source added that the armed groups fired a rocket shell which struck a car in Dummar area, injuring 6 people and burning the car, and that material damage to properties was caused by a shell which fell in Dweila’a residential area.