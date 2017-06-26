President al-Assad performs Eid al-Fitr prayers in Hama

Hama, SANA_ President Bashar al-Assad performed on Sunday the prayers of Eid al-Fitr (the Festival which marks the end of the month–long fast of Ramadan) at al-Nouri Mosque in Hama.

Senior state and al-Baath Arab Socialist Party officials, Minister of Awqaf (Religious Endowments), a number of the People’s Assembly members, Syria’s Grand Mufti, a number of Islamic scholars and a crowd of citizens also performed the prayers along with President al-Assad.

Following the prayers, President al-Assad listened to the Eid sermon delivered by Sheikh Nahjem Eddin al-Ali, who led the prayers, with Sheikh al-Ali stressing the sublime meanings of Eid al-Fitr which fill the souls and hearts with tranquility and peace.

He said that Syria and its people, through the faith energy, triumphed over the crisis, the unjust war and the evil sedition.

“One of the most important goals of the war against Syria was to tear the social structures and ties down by striking the confidence of the Syrian man in himself and in his social environment, but the crisis instead strengthened the ties among the Syrians ,” Sheikh al-Ali said.

He added that the Syrian citizen was and will remain the real compass of the government’s performance.

Sheikh al-Ali stressed that President al-Assad’s performance of Eid al-Fitr prayers in the heart of Hama is a sign that the Syrians are steps away from the victory and the return of security and peace to Syria.

He concluded by praying for God to protect Syria and help President al-Assad lead the country to the shore of safety.

