SANA’s camera accompanies army personnel in al-Latamina city in Hama countryside after its liberation from terrorism

Sunday / 25 / 08 / 2019
Syria and the World
Tarawneh: The settlement for crisis in Syria is political
24 August، 2019
Bogdanov, Haddad discuss situation in Syria
22 August، 2019
Chechnya supports Syria in the fight against terrorism
22 August، 2019
Al-Maollem discusses with Xie Xiaoyan bilateral relations between Syria and China and latest developments in the region
22 August، 2019
Al-Jaafari affirms need for eliminating the US and Turkish occupations of Syrian territories
21 August، 2019
President al-Assad: Syrian people and army determined to continue fighting terrorists until every inch of Syrian territory is liberated
20 August، 2019
Jabbarov: Syrian army’s operations against terrorists in Idleb are absolutely legitimate
20 August، 2019
Local
Cabinet allocates SYP 2 billion for services projects in Hama and Damascus Countryside
25 August، 2019
Culture Ministry announces Culture Days program on sidelines of Damascus International Fair
25 August، 2019
Temperatures above average, weather misty and very hot in eastern areas
25 August، 2019
Popular, official figures in Sweida hail army victories in countryside of Hama and Idleb
25 August، 2019
Army units continue canvassing liberated towns in Hama and Idleb, uncover tunnel networks
24 August، 2019
Cuba’s Ambassador: Despite the US embargo, we will participate in Damascus International Fair
24 August، 2019
World Robot Olympiad National Championship concludes activities
24 August، 2019
Arab, International
Two Israeli drones fall over residential neighborhoods in Beirut’s Southern Suburb
25 August، 2019
Tajik Defense Minister praises cooperation between Syrian Army and Russian Aerospace Forces in fight against international terrorism
23 August، 2019
Moscow: Terrorists’ presence and their attacks are reason in continuing serious tension in Idleb
22 August، 2019
Shamanov:Turkish regime forces’ acts contradict Sochi agreement
21 August، 2019
Peskov: Putin, Macron discussed the political solution to crisis in Syria
20 August، 2019
Lavrov: Terrorists in Idleb continue to attack civilians and army positions
20 August، 2019
President Putin: Russia supports Syrian army in the fight against terrorism
19 August، 2019
Business & Finance
Preparations for 61st Damascus International Fair near completion
25 August، 2019
Wide Iranian participation in 61st edition of Damascus International Fair
22 August، 2019
Agriculture Ministry expects olive production to reach 830 thousand ton in 2019
21 August، 2019
About 400 Arab and foreign businessmen invited to visit Damascus International Fair
13 August، 2019
Wide-scale Iraqi participation in 61st Damascus International Fair
9 August، 2019
Brazilian Ambassador: Damascus international fair reflects Syria’s resilience and openness
7 August، 2019
Constructional works at Rasteen station for power generation in Lattakia launched
6 August، 2019
Culture & Arts
Sports
Tourism & Society
Health & Environment
Education
Reports
Expatriates
25 August، 2019
2019-08-25
ruaa-jazaeri
