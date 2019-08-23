SANA’s camera accompanies army personnel in the surroundings of Tal Tar’ai liberated from terrorism in Idleb southeastern countryside

Friday / 23 / 08 / 2019
Bogdanov, Haddad discuss situation in Syria
22 August، 2019
Chechnya supports Syria in the fight against terrorism
22 August، 2019
Al-Maollem discusses with Xie Xiaoyan bilateral relations between Syria and China and latest developments in the region
22 August، 2019
Al-Jaafari affirms need for eliminating the US and Turkish occupations of Syrian territories
21 August، 2019
President al-Assad: Syrian people and army determined to continue fighting terrorists until every inch of Syrian territory is liberated
20 August، 2019
Jabbarov: Syrian army’s operations against terrorists in Idleb are absolutely legitimate
20 August، 2019
Grospic: Turkish-US agreement on so-called “safe zone” in Syria a criminal act
19 August، 2019
Local
People of Mhardeh celebrate army’s victory in Hama’s northern countryside
23 August، 2019
Army General Command announces liberating khan Sheikhoun, a number of villages, towns and strategic hills in Hama and Idleb Countryside
23 August، 2019
Tourist group of different nationalities visits Palmyra archeological city
23 August، 2019
38 states confirm participation in Damascus International Fair
22 August، 2019
A humanitarian corridor under protection of army opens to secure departure of citizens exiting terror-controlled areas in Hama and Idleb
22 August، 2019
US-backed Qasd militia continues repressive measures against families in al-Jazeera
21 August، 2019
34 train trips per day to transport visitors of Damascus International Fair
21 August، 2019
Arab, International
Tajik Defense Minister praises cooperation between Syrian Army and Russian Aerospace Forces in fight against international terrorism
23 August، 2019
Moscow: Terrorists’ presence and their attacks are reason in continuing serious tension in Idleb
22 August، 2019
Shamanov:Turkish regime forces’ acts contradict Sochi agreement
21 August، 2019
Peskov: Putin, Macron discussed the political solution to crisis in Syria
20 August، 2019
Lavrov: Terrorists in Idleb continue to attack civilians and army positions
20 August، 2019
President Putin: Russia supports Syrian army in the fight against terrorism
19 August، 2019
Tehran, Beijing reaffirm necessity of continuing to combat terrorism in Syria
19 August، 2019
Business & Finance
Agriculture Ministry expects olive production to reach 830 thousand ton in 2019
21 August، 2019
About 400 Arab and foreign businessmen invited to visit Damascus International Fair
13 August، 2019
Wide-scale Iraqi participation in 61st Damascus International Fair
9 August، 2019
Brazilian Ambassador: Damascus international fair reflects Syria’s resilience and openness
7 August، 2019
Constructional works at Rasteen station for power generation in Lattakia launched
6 August، 2019
Forum of Introducing Investment and Commercial Opportunities in Syria kicks off in Tehran
4 August، 2019
Wide-sale Iranian participation in 61st Damascus International Fair
3 August، 2019
23 August، 2019
army personnel
SANA's camera
2019-08-23
shaza
Army regains control over Latamina, Kafar Zita, Latmin, Morek , M’aerkaba ,and al-Lahaya towns in Hama countryside
SANA reporter in Hama: Syrian Arab Army’s units establish control over towns of Latamina, Latmin, M’aerkaba, Kafar Zita, and Lahaya in Hama northern countryside after establishing control over strategic town of Khan Sheikhoun
“Joury” short film in a special screening at Damascus-based Opera House
