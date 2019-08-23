Army regains control over Latamina, Kafar Zita, Latmin, Morek , M’aerkaba ,and al-Lahaya towns in Hama countryside

Hama, SANA- Syrian Arab Army’s units on Friday regained control over towns of Latamina, Kafar Zita, Latmin, Morek , M’aerkaba ,and al-Lahaya in Hama northern countryside, and eliminated the last terrorists’ remnants in them, following establishing control over strategic city of Khan Sheikhoun in Idleb southern countryside.

SANA’s reporter said that army units established control over Khan Sheikhoun city in Idleb southern countryside, combed the city from terrorists’ remnants, and continued the operations to the south towards the terrorist organizations’ positions in Hama northern countryside, restoring control over Latamina, Kafar Zita, Latmin, Morek , M’aerkaba ,and al-Lahaya towns after clashes with Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists.

The reporter added that the army units carried out wide combing operations in Khan Sheikhoun city , and the surrounding farms and hills after the terrorists had fled from them in front of the army’s strikes .

The army’s engineering units dismantled mines and explosives planted in the main and side streets inside the city, as well as the hills and tunnels, which the terrorist groups used them to hide from the army’s strikes , were also combed, the reporter said.

In parallel, the army units conducted intensive artillery strikes against fortified points and supply routes for terrorist organizations in the direction of al-Saiyad village in Idleb southern countryside , destroying these fortified points , and restoring control over the village , in addition to eliminating a number of terrorists.

Shaza