Hours after putting into force the ceasefire agreement in the de-escalation zone in Idleb terrorists fire 5 rockets toward the coast

Lattakia, SANA – Few hours after putting into force the cease-fire agreement in the de-escalation zone in Idleb, terrorist groups fired five rockets on Friday morning 2/08/2019 from Shahshabou mountain near the Turkish observatory no. 10 toward the coast.

SANA reporter said that the terrorists fired five rockets, some landing in Bashlama town to the southeast of Qerdaha city claimed one life and injured three civilians, in addition to causing material damage to properties.

Rasha Milhem