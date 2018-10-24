Two killed, five injured in two landmine blasts in Daraa countryside

Daraa, SANA- Two civilians were killed and five others were injured in a blast of two landmines from the remnants of terrorist organizations in al-Tiha area in Daraa northwestern countryside on the administrative borders of Quneitra province.

SANA’s reporter in Quneitra said that a landmine exploded as a car was passing in al-Tiha area transporting a number of farmers in the village of al-Shawkatliya in the far southwestern part of Damascus Countryside, killing two people instantly; a father and a son, and wounding four others.

The reporter added that when another car tried to aid the wounded, another mine exploded, injuring a fifth person.

Manar al-Frieh/Manal