Army establishes fire control over new areas in al-Safa hills, Sweida Badyia

Sweida, SANA- Army units, in cooperation with the supporting forces, tightened the noose on the remnants of Daesh (ISIS) terrorists in the area of al-Safa hills, the last bastion of the Takfiri organization in the depth of Sweida eastern Badyia (desert).

SANA reporter in Sweida said that army units established fire control over new areas in the rocky cliffs which are full of caves along after destroying Daesh dens and fortifications by the army air force and artillery, in addition to killing scores of terrorists including snipers.

The reporter added that army units foiled new attempts by Daesh terrorists to flee from al-Safa hills in the eastern countryside after violent clashes as a number of them were killed and others were injured, in addition to destroying one of their machinegun-equipped vehicles.

R. Jazaeri/