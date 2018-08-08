Mrs. Asmaa al-Assad begins treatment of early stage breast tumor

Damascus, SANA- The media office at the Syrian Presidency announced on Wednesday that Mrs. Asmaa al-Assad began the initial stage of treatment of a malignant breast tumor which was discovered in its early stage.

“Strongly, confidently and faithfully, Mrs. Asmaa al-Assad started the first stage of treatment of a malignant tumor in the breast which was discovered in its early stage,” the office said on its Facebook page.

According to the photo published by the media office, Mrs. Asmaa is receiving treatment at one of the military hospitals in Damascus city.

Manar al-Frieh/Manal