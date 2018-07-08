4 civilians martyred, 15 injured in explosive devices blast in Daraa

Daraa, SANA-Four civilians were martyred and 15 others were injured in a blast of IEDs and mines left behind by Daesh (ISIS) in the towns of Sahm al-Jolan and Kwia in Yarmouk basin in the western countryside of Daraa.

SANA’s reporter in Daraa said that three civilians were martyred and 15 others were injured in al-Kwia town when a set of explosive devices which were planted earlier by Daesh went off.

Meanwhile in Sahm al-Jolan, a 30-year-old woman was martyred in an explosion of a landmine left behind by Daesh terrorists in the town before they were defeated by the Syrian Arab Army.

Quneitra

A civilian was injured as an explosive device from the remnants of terrorist groups went off south of Hadar village in the northern countryside of Quneitra.

SANA reporter said that a farmer from Hadar village was injured by shrapnel as an explosive device from terrorists’ remnants in Tel al-Hamriyeh to the south of the village went off.

The reporter added that the injured civilian was transported to Mamdouh Abaza Hospital in al-Quneitra and received necessary medical treatment.

Manar al-frieh/Manal