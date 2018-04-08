Leftover IED goes off in Quneitra southern countryside, a civilian martyred

Quneitra, SANA-A civilian was martyred when an improvised explosive device that terrorists left behind went off in Qunietra southern countryside, SANA reporter in Quneitra said.

The blast which claimed a civilian life occurred in Ghadeer al-Bustan village in the province’s southern countryside, according to the reporter.

Terrorist organizations littered the main roads and roadsides with IEDs before they were defeated in an attempt to block the army’s advance. Leftover IED blasts have killed a number of civilians and injured others.

On July 24, Syrian army units recovered Ghadeer al-Bustan village in Qunietra southern countryside from terrorists’ control after expelling the last terrorist gatherings from the village and a string of towns and villages on the administrative border between Daraa and Quneitra countryside.

Manal