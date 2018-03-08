Two civilians injured due to terrorist shelling attack in Aleppo

3 August، 2018

Aleppo, SANA- Two civilians were injured when the terrorist organizations targeted with shells the residential neighborhoods in Aleppo city.

SANA reporter said that the terrorists on Friday fired several shells on al-Hamadaniya neighborhood in Aleppo, injuring two civilians and causing material damage to the locals’ houses.

The injured were rushed to the al-Jamea hospital to receive the treatment, the reporter said.

On Thursday, three citizens were martyred while 6 others were injured in a terrorist attacks with shells on residential neighborhoods in Aleppo.

Shaza

