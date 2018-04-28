Army advances on several directions in south Damascus after breaking fortified positions of terrorists

Damascus Countryside, SANA- Units of the Syrian Arab Army continued to advance in pursuing terrorist organizations in al-Hajar al-Aswad area to eradicate the terrorists completely from south Damascus.

The army units, backed by Syrian air force and artillery continued advancing on several directions in al-Joura, al-‘Asali and Hajar al-Aswad areas, south Damascus, after breaking the fortified positions of terrorists, SANA reporter said.

The reporter added that the army inflicted heavy losses upon terrorists in personnel and equipment.

The army units, based on accurate monitoring operations and backed by the army air force and artillery, are carrying out their plans of targeting the terrorist groups’ positions and movement’s routs, cutting off their supply routes, the reporter said.

The military operations will continue until control is established over the south of Damascus, and consequently securing the neighboring neighborhoods which the terrorist organization target with shells.

Shaza/Ghossoun