New batches of civilians exit from Eastern Ghouta with the help of Syrian army

Damascus Countryside, SANA- New batches of civilians who had been besieged by the terrorist organizations in the northern part of Eastern Ghouta exited the area through the corridor leading to al-Wafedeen Camp.

SANA reporter said that army units, medical teams of the Civil Defense and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) on Monday received new batches of the locals, most of them are children, women and elderly people.

The reporter added that the civilians were transported to makeshift centers which are equipped with all basic services.

Al-Wafedeen Camp corridor was set up by the Syrian Arab Army on February 7th.

H. Zain/ Ghossoun