German MP calls German and European politicians to visit Syria-VIDEO

Saturday / 10 / 03 / 2018
العربية
Français
Türkçe
Español
Pусский
העברית
فارسی
Syrian Arab News Agency S A N A
Home
Syria and the World
German MP calls German and European politicians to visit Syria
9 March، 2018
Al-Jaafari: False allegations against Syria of using chemical weapons aim at protecting terrorists
9 March، 2018
Ambassador Ala: Military operations in Eastern Ghouta target terrorist groups
8 March، 2018
Syria, South Africa discuss means of activating cooperation
8 March، 2018
Rouhani: Evacuating terrorists from Ghouta is step toward security in region
8 March، 2018
Al-Moallem and Marcelino: Syria and Cuba to continue coordinating stances in international circles in support of their just causes
7 March، 2018
Russian FM: Counter-terrorism operation in Ghouta does not breach UN resolutions
7 March، 2018
Local
Militants leave Ghouta via al-Wafedeen Camp safe corridor
9 March، 2018
Terrorist organizations attack safe corridor with gunfire and shells, Eastern Ghouta
9 March، 2018
Hundreds of displaced families return to their homes in Deir Ezzor countryside
9 March، 2018
Locals of al-Ghouta stage solidarity stand in al-Ghazalaniya in support of Syrian Arab Army
9 March، 2018
Three children martyred in fresh Turkish aggression on Afrin area
8 March، 2018
German parliamentary delegation: Syria’s full victory over terrorism is imminent
8 March، 2018
International Women’s Day: Social justice awareness campaign in Hasaka
8 March، 2018
Arab, International
Russian transport plane crashes in Syria, all onboard Killed
6 March، 2018
Kremlin: Conclusions on use of chemical weapons in Syria should not be drawn except after unbiased international investigation
6 March، 2018
Putin, McCron discuss by phone need to implement Resolution 2401
5 March، 2018
Russian Defense Ministry: Washington does not implement UNSC resolution 2401
5 March، 2018
Moscow slams UNHRC resolution on Syria, says it is irrelevant to human rights
5 March، 2018
Ryabkov: Moscow is holding multi-level dialogue with Washington on Syria
5 March، 2018
Hundreds of Turkish women protest Turkish regime’s aggression on Afrin
5 March، 2018
Business & Finance
Exhibition for traditional oriental handicrafts held in Aleppo
9 March، 2018
“Made in Syria” expo kicks off in Homs with the participation of 100 companies
1 March، 2018
Syrian-Russian Businessmen Forum a step towards enhancing economic cooperation between Russia and Syria
26 February، 2018
Syrian-Russian Businessmen forum starts activities on Monday
25 February، 2018
2nd phase of National Program for Sustainable Development of Handicrafts kicks off in Damascus
19 February، 2018
3rd businessmen forum kicks off … Government ready to support production process
18 February، 2018
Made in Syria Expo garners positive reactions from foreign visitors
17 February، 2018
Culture & Arts
More
Sports
SANA photo
Tourism & Society
Health & Environment
Education
Reports
Expatriates
News Ticker
Militants leave Ghouta via al-Wafedeen Camp safe corridor
Al-Jaafari: False allegations against Syria of using chemical weapons aim at protecting terrorists
Al-Moallem and Marcelino: Syria and Cuba to continue coordinating stances in international circles in support of their just causes
Foreign Ministry: British resolution at UNHRC on situation in Ghouta sends message of support to terrorists, encouraging them to commit crimes
8th day of truce in Ghouta starts, terrorists still preventing civilians to exit
Informed sources: Failure of terrorism-sponsoring countries in supporting their tools in Ghouta pushed them to use chemical weapons scenario
Humanitarian aid materials delivered to civilians besieged by terrorists in Eastern Ghouta
Ala: UNHRC resolution on Syria clearly politicized and selective
Update-President al-Assad to Ansari: the Syrian people are the owners of the final decision in any future political choices
Syrian Army regains control over al-Nashabiye town and a number of villages and farms in Ghouta
German MP calls German and European politicians to visit Syria-VIDEO
9 March، 2018
2018-03-09
Hazem al-Sabbagh
Share
tweet
Previous
SANA’s reporter: A number of militants exit Eastern Ghouta via al-Wafideen Camp safe corridor
Next
Militants leave Ghouta via al-Wafedeen Camp safe corridor
Check Also
Public premiere of “Revolution Man” film kicks off at Dar Al Assad in Damascus
Powered by
sana
| Designed by
team to develop the software
themetf
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved