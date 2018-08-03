German parliamentary delegation visits Homs

Homs, SANA- A German parliamentary delegation visited on Wednesday Homs and it was briefed on the course of normal life in the city after it has been cleared of terrorism.

Homs Governor, Talal al-Barazi and members of the delegation attended a short film about the terrorist attacks that targeted Homs during the last period and the life in the city from 2014 until now, saying that more than 4,000 families returned to al-Waer neighborhood since its liberation and that Germany should have a role in the reconstruction phase of Syria.

The parliamentary delegation toured al-Baath University where members of the delegation inspected the teaching process in the faculties of music, architecture and science.

During a tour in al-Waer neighborhood, the delegation visited a number of rehabilitated facilities, including al-Kindi School, Social Welfare Center and al-Walid Hospital.

The delegation also toured the neighborhood of al-Khalidiya and the Old City of Homs, including the Grand Mosque and the covered market and the Um al-Zennar Church.

In a press statement, Head of the delegation, Christian Blex, said that the German MPs touched the return of normal life to the city where the gunmen once occupied a part of it and how people live normal life, adding that the situation in Syria is better than many other places, stressing that he will convoy the true image of the situation in Syria to Germany.

Manar/Mazen