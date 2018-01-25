Syria, China discuss bolstering transport cooperation

Damascus, SANA-Transport Minister Ali Hammoud discussed on Wednesday with a Chinese economic delegation means to develop cooperation in the field of air, road and rail transport.

The Chinese companies are ready to invest in Syria and to participate in the reconstruction phase, the delegation said, stressing on the importance of opening an air line between Damascus and Beijing which will enhance both imports and exports.

Hammoud, in turn, briefed the delegation on the Ministry’s work and the systematic sabotage that targeted the roads and transport networks.

He also presented the Ministry’s future plan, including the establishment of a new port instead of the current one in Lattakia and the investment in the field of international roads by linking the coast with al-Ghab area in addition to many major quality projects set by the Ministry to be implemented in its upcoming plan.

