Syrian Arab Army units reach Abu al-Dohour military airport

Aleppo/Idleb, SANA – Syrian Arab Army units reached Abu al-Dohour military airport along with advancing allied forces after restoring control over a number of strategic villages and hills, as Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists and groups affiliated to it flee the airport.

SANA’s reporter said that army units advancing from Aleppo’s southern and southeastern countryside continued their operations during the last few hours, reaching Abu al-Dohour airport after regaining control over al-Jaakieh, Hamidieh Shdad, al-Hamidieh villages.

The Army’s engineering units are dismantling explosives planted by al-Nusra terrorists at the outskirts of the airport before they escaped.

Earlier today, the reporter said that the army regained control over al-Maziouna, al-Elliah, and Umm Wadi villages in the southern countryside after destroying gatherings of al-Nusra and affiliated groups, as well as restoring control over Umm Teena village in the northwest of Qaital village in the southern countryside of Aleppo city.

The reporter said that the army units immediately fortified their positions in the village after dismantling the mines and explosive devices which terrorists planted before many of them were killed and injured while the rest fled to neighboring villages, as the Syrian Air Force and artily fired intensive strikes at the fleeing terrorists.

After regaining control over Umm Teena and the approaching rendezvous of the Syrian Army units and allied forces at the area of Umm Joura near Abu al-Dohour military airport, the terrorists will be trapped in a pocket that extends from southeast of Khanasir in Aleppo countryside to the west of Sinjar in Idleb countryside all the way to the south of al-Sa’an in Hama countryside.

In Idleb countryside, army units advancing towards Abu al-Dohour airport regained control over villages and hills in the southeastern countryside and continued their progress up to the southern fences of the airport.

SANA’s reporter added that units of the army, in coordination with allied forces, executed fast strikes against al-Nusra and affiliated groups in Idleb’s southeastern countryside, regaining control over Salmo Janubi hill and the villages of Rasem Abed, al-Bouita, al-Dabshiah, Zafer Zegeer, and Zafer Kabeer.

The operations resulted in killing and injuring many terrorists and destroying their weapons and ordnance, and the engineering units dismantled explosives planted among houses and in the main and side roads.

The reporter went on to say that army units engaged in violent clashes with al-Nusra terrorists at the southern fences of Abu al-Dohour airport, advancing from the eastern and southwestern sides of the airport as the fortified positions and defense lines of the terrorists crumble rapidly and many of them are falling dead or injured.

