Council of Jabour tribe renews standing by Syrian Arab Army against terrorism

4 January، 2018

Hasaka, SANA- The Council of Jabour tribe in the Syrian al-Jazira area affirmed standing by the Syrian Arab Army and its supporting forces in combating terrorist organizations in all Syrian territory.

That came in a statement issued Thursday by the council on the occasion of its foundation.

The council’s statement focused on the need to provide assistance to the displaced who came from other provinces, help them by all means and to back the efforts for engaging in national dialogue with the aim of ending crisis in Syria.

In a statement to SANA reporter, member of the People’s Assembly, Sheikh Hasan al-Meslet said that the tribe’s meeting comes within the framework of unifying the ranks to shoulder full responsibility towards the home and to confirm the unity of Syria under the leadership of President Bashar al-Assad.

Shaza/ Ghossoun

