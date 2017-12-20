Three civilians killed, five injured by shells fired by armed groups on Damascus

Damascus, SANA – Three civilians were killed and others got injured in al-Zablatani neighborhood in Damascus in a new violation of de-escalation zones agreement by the armed groups on Tuesday.

A source at Damascus Police Command told SANA that the armed groups located in the Eastern Ghouta area in Damascus Countryside fired three shells on al-Ida’shariya street in al-Zablatani Neighborhood, claiming the lives of three civilians and injuring five others, in addition to causing material damage to public and private properties.

In retaliation, army units directed blows on the sources of the attack, destroying mortar launchers and killing many of the terrorists according to the source.

