Moscow astonished at international silence towards the suffering of civilians in Deir Ezzor

Moscow, SANA- Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wondered about the silence of international human rights organizations towards the civilians suffering in Deir Ezzor city which comes under an attack by ISIS terrorist organization.

Zakharova said at a press conference in Moscow that there were lots of organizations and figures talking about the aggravation of humanitarian situation in Syria and adopting stances, known to all, but today they are ignoring the humanitarian situation in Deir Ezzor as if the city does not really exist.

She pointed out that the Syrian Arab Army is the only side which provides humanitarian aid in that area without any help from anyone.

As for Astana talks, she hoped the meeting would reach ” a cessation of hostilities and a solution for the crisis in Syria,” in line with Resolution 2254.

Manar/Mazen