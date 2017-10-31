6 persons injured in terrorist attack in Damascus

31 October، 2017

Damascus, SANA- 6 persons were injured in shells fired by armed groups on the neighborhoods of al-Shaghour and al-Abbasiyyen in Damascus.

A sour at Damascus Police Command told SANA Tuesday that armed terrorist groups, positioned in Eastern Ghota, targeted with a number of shells al-Shaghour neighborhood, injuring 6 persons and causing material damage to the citizens’ houses and commercial shops.

Meanwhile, a shell fired by terrorists fell on al-Abbasiyyen neighborhood, causing material damage to the site, the source added.

H. Zain/ R.Jazaeri

