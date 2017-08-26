More ISIS terrorist leaders flee areas in Deir Ezzor under intensified army operations

Deir Ezzor, SANA – Army units clashed with ISIS terrorists to the south and southwest of Deir Ezzor city and the area surrounding the airport, killing a number of terrorists and injuring many others, according to SANA reporter.

The reporter added that the army launched artillery strikes in parallel with airstrikes on the terrorists’ infiltration points and sites in the villages of al-Shmeitiyeh, Ayyash, al-Kharita and al-Bugheiliyeh, destroying ammunition and killing a number of terrorists, including the Saudi terrorist Issa Nasser al-Hijazi, the leader of the so-called “al-Hisba” in al-Qasbi town in the northwestern countryside of Deir Ezzor.

In light of the escalation of the locals’ operations in rejection of the presence of ISIS terrorists in their areas, local sources confirmed to SANA correspondent that clashes erupted between the residents of al-Qouriya village in al-Mayadin area and members of an ISIS patrol when terrorists attempted to arrest a number of young people in the village and force them to fight in the battle to cover the huge shortage of members their ranks suffer from due to losses in battles against Syrian Arab Army and the allied forces.

The sources added that the clashes resulted in the injuring of a number of terrorists, including Khaled al-Azawi, who is known as “Abu al-Adia”, the media official in al-Ashara city.

The sources pointed out that ISIS patrols arrested 23 young men from al-Bseira area and Maadan city, noting that more ISIS leaders have fled away, including Ammar al-Sattam, Mohammad al-Hmeidan, Mohammad al-Fahd and Mohammad al-Akkaf.

