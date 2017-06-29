Authorities seize Israeli-made weapons, discover a tunnel near Bridge of Orontes River

28 June، 2017

Homs, SANA – Authorities on Wednesday seized different amounts of weapons and ammunition, some of which are Israeli-made, near al-Ber Hospital in al-Waer neighborhood in Homs province.

The weapons have been discovered as the Syrian army continued its combing operations in al-Waer neighborhood after it was cleared of weapons and gunmen.

240-mm mortar launcher, anti-tank missiles, explosive devices, explosive belt, remote-control detonating devices, Israeli-made ammo box and quivers were found, according to SANA correspondent.

In the same context, a tunnel was discovered at the end of al-Kharab Street near the Bridge of Orontes River where the terrorist groups used to reach Homs city.

Different amounts of weapons and ammunition, including mortar shells and Katyusha rockers, were seized inside the tunnel.

