Army thwarts terrorists’ attack in Damascus Countryside, eliminates ISIS, Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists in other areas

Provinces, SANA- Army units thwarted an attack launched by Jabhat al-Nusra on one of the military points in the western part of Damascus Countryside.

A military source told SANA that terrorist groups affiliated to Jabhat al-Nusra on Friday attacked ,from the direction of Mogher al-Meer/ Dahar al-Aswad, a number of the military points on the axis of Sa’sa/Beit Jinn in the western part of Damascus Countryside.

The source added that army units operating in the area confronted the terrorist groups, leaving a number of them dead or injured while the rest fled away leaving behind all of their weaponry and equipment.

Hama

Army units carried out Friday intensive operations against movements of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists in the northern countryside of Hama.

A military source told SANA that the operations concentrated on the sites and infiltration axes of the terrorist groups in Souran, Tibet al-Imam, al-Boweida, north Maan, Tel Hweir, Hweir Valley, Tel Bazam, esat Morek, Hilfaya and al-Dahdouh, killing a large number of the terrorists, injuring others, and destroying machineguns-equipped armored vehicles .

Homs

The military source said that army units shelled gatherings and movement axes for ISIS terrorist organization in the area al-Zaitoun farms, Dohour al-Barsha, Rashid farm and the Peak of Ibn Arsan Mountain in the southeastern countryside of Homs.

The source said that a number of terrorists were killed, others were injured and their weapons and ammunition were destroyed.

Daraa

Army units clashed with terrorist groups affiliated to Jabhat al-Nusra in the neighborhoods of al-Sad Road and al-Nazihen in Daraa al-Balad area, the military source said.

The clashes resulted in the killing and the injuring of a number of terrorists in addition to the destruction of machinegun nests and vehicles equipped with different types of machineguns.

The source added that army units killed a number of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists in al-Naima town.