Army destroys terrorists’ fortifications, kills scores of them in Daraa and Deir Ezzor

Daraa, SANA- Army units carried out bombardments against gatherings and fortifications of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization and the groups affiliated to it in the neighborhoods of al-Manshiyeh and al-Karak, inflicting heavy losses upon them in the arms and personnel.

A military source told SANA that an army unit clashed with a terrorist group which attacked, from the direction of Mo’awyia School, a number of military posts on the outskirts of al-Manshiyeh neighborhood in Daraa al-Balad area.

The source added that the attack was foiled,a number of terrorists were killed and injured and their arms were destroyed.

An army unit also carried out bombardments against a gathering and fortified positions of the terrorists in the surrounding of al-Khansaa School and on the northern outskirts of al-Karak neighborhood, killing a number of terrorists,injuring others and destroying a machinegun barricade and a mortar launcher.

Meanwhile, an army unit killed 8 Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists on the road of Saida-al-Gharyia al-Gharbyia in Daraa Countryside.

Deir Ezzor

At least 14 ISIS terrorists were killed in intensive operations carried out by the army, in cooperation with the backing forces, against positions of the Takfiri organization in the surroundings of Deir Ezzor City.

Army units carried out new operations against positions of ISIS terrorists in the surroundings of the Regiment 137, and the airport and in the neighborhoods of al-Hwaiqa and al-Sina’a, killing at least 14 terrorists and injuring others.

A number of vehicles, mortar launchers and machineguns belonging to the terrorists were destroyed in al-Maqaber cemeteries area.

SANA reporter confirmed that all members of a terrorist group affiliated to ISIS were also killed in concentrated bombardments carried out by the army and the backing forces against ISIS

positions on the northern outskirts of Deir Ezzor City.

The reporter added that the army air force carried out airstrikes against ISIS positions in the areas of Tharda and al-Maqaber on the southern outskirts of the city, destroying a number of the

terrorists’ dens and killing a number of them.