Nasrallah: Syria has overcome danger of the war planned by USA and Saudi Arabia

Tehran, SANA – Secretary General of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said that Syria has exceeded the danger of the war planned by USA and Saudi Arabia as the field situation has tangibly improved.

Nasrallah stressed in an interview with the First Iranian Channel that the terrorists are defeated in Syria, pointing out to the support they get from the Israeli occupation.

On the Israeli threats against Lebanon, Nasrallah said that the Resistance’s rockets will hit the Israeli targets in the occupied territories as the targets are limitless, pointing out that victory over the Israeli enemy in any upcoming war would be quite bigger than the victory of July 2006.

Regarding the Palestinian Issue, Nasrallah considered that Hezbollah’s stance regarding Palestine is ideological, humanitarian and then political, adding that the Arabs have abandoned Palestine and conspired with Israel for their own interests.

R.Milhem / Ghossoun