Turkish regime’s air force targets two Syrian aircrafts in Idleb

Idleb, SANA- Two Syrian aircrafts, while carrying out a mission against positions of terrorist organizations in Idleb area, were targeted by the air force of the terrorist Turkish regime.

A military source told SANA in a statement that at 13:25 pm on Sunday, Turkish air force intercepted two Syrian aircrafts and downed them over the Syrian territory while the two aircrafts were carrying out a mission against armed terrorist organizations in Idleb area.

The pilots used parachutes and landed safely, the source added.

Shaza