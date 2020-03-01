Turkish regime’s air force targets two Syrian aircrafts in Idleb

1 March، 2020

Idleb, SANA- Two Syrian aircrafts, while carrying out a mission against positions of terrorist organizations in Idleb area, were targeted by the air force of the terrorist Turkish regime.

A military source told SANA in a statement that at 13:25 pm on Sunday, Turkish air force intercepted two Syrian aircrafts and downed them over the Syrian territory while the two aircrafts were carrying out a mission against armed terrorist organizations in Idleb area.

The pilots used parachutes and landed safely, the source added.

Shaza

