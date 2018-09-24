Army tightens grip on Daesh in Sweida desert, kills snipers

Sweida, SANA-Units of Syrian Arab Army restored control over new areas in the rocky cliffs surrounding al-Safa hills, which is the last hotbed of Daesh (ISIS) in the depth of Sweida Badyia (desert).

SANA’s reporter in Sweida said that army units continued their military operation in the rocky cliffs area, regaining control over new areas after fierce clashes with Daesh terrorists and killing scores of them, including snipers.

As a result of this achievement, army units tightened grip on terrorists amid a state of collapse in their ranks due to army’s intensive strikes.

Manar al-Frieh/Manal